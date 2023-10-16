IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

