IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 125 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after buying an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $255.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $177.98 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RS

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.