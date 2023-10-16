IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 344 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $346.81 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $409.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.10. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.92.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

