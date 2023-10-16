Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in September

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,243,400 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 1,116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Iida Group Price Performance
ANTOF stock opened at C$17.00 on Monday. Iida Group has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.08.
About Iida Group
