Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in September

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,243,400 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 1,116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Iida Group Price Performance

ANTOF stock opened at C$17.00 on Monday. Iida Group has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.08.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

