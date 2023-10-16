Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

