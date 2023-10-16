Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 3,109 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amcor were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

