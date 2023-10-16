Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 359 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after buying an additional 192,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,781,000 after buying an additional 94,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $142.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.26. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

