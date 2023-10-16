Independent Advisor Alliance Has $707,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $102,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 299.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $31,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 733,428 shares of company stock valued at $22,783,280. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.28.

DraftKings Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

