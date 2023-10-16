Independent Advisor Alliance Has $733,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

