Independent Advisor Alliance Has $954,000 Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

