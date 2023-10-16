Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 4,887 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE UBER opened at $43.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.64 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.