Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 168 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $66.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $67.33.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

