Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 269 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.