Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 287 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $180,853,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after acquiring an additional 360,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $173.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

