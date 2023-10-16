Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 47 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 34.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.56.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $456.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.99 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $503.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.17.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $24,754,966. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.