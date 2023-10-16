Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 36.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,779 shares of company stock valued at $305,968. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.98 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.41%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

