iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN opened at $59.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

