iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.