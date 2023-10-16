ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

ITT Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $103.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

