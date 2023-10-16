J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $95.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

