J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

