J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 146.48%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

