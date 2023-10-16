Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.46.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $145.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $202.66. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

