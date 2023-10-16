Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $164.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

