Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 534 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $199.06 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -119.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.46 and a 200-day moving average of $188.38.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

