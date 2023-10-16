Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

