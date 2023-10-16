Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,711 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,768,643,000 after purchasing an additional 534,690 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,857,000 after buying an additional 983,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,165,000 after buying an additional 121,919 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $84.16 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

