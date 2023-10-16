Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.67.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

