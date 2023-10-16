Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lear by 45.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $135.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

