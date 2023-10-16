Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,685 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Perficient by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Down 2.7 %

PRFT stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perficient

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.