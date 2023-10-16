Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,669 AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $3,002,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 33.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 736.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,779 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. B. Riley started coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $47.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

