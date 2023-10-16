Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 301 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 714,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,094,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 397,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,077,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,204,000 after acquiring an additional 77,274 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

