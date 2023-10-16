Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LZAGY shares. HSBC started coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $46.42 on Monday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

