LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

LPLA stock opened at $227.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.17.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.