MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $238.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.39 and its 200-day moving average is $269.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.