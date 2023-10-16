MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MKTX opened at $238.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.39 and its 200-day moving average is $269.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.09.
MarketAxess Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
