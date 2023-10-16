Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $405,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $192.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.29. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.