Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.07.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $405,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAR opened at $192.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.29. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.
