Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $192.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $210.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

