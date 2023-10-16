Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $167.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.14.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $40,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.