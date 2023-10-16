Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.