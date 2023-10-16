Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.8% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $314.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The firm has a market cap of $809.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

