Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $314.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The firm has a market cap of $809.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

