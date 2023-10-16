Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Trimmed by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,713 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $188,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $210,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.9 %

META stock opened at $314.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

