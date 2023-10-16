MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Head to Head Analysis

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MicroStrategy and Full Truck Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 1 0 4 0 2.60 Full Truck Alliance 0 1 2 0 2.67

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $390.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.66%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

49.4% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MicroStrategy and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 41.32% 140.01% 8.38% Full Truck Alliance 21.26% 4.88% 4.48%

Volatility and Risk

MicroStrategy has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MicroStrategy and Full Truck Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $500.23 million 8.96 -$1.47 billion $8.99 35.40 Full Truck Alliance $7.50 billion 1.00 $58.97 million $0.22 30.82

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Full Truck Alliance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting, which offers customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, as well as helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that provides free and paid learning options, as well as holds and acquires bitcoin. The company offers its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including banking, technology, consulting, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

