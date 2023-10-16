Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

MTX has been the topic of several research reports. CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MTX

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 128.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.