Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after buying an additional 749,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,363,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %

MOH stock opened at $348.91 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

