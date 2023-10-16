MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.07.

MSCI Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $510.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.74 and a 200-day moving average of $507.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.23 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

