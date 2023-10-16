NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 46.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

