National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 10,807 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $122.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.74. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.