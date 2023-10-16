National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 28,471 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.6 %

MOS stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

