National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.17 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 178.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $120.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.78.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

